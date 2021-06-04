CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,162. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.