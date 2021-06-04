CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,162. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81.
CHS Company Profile
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.