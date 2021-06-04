CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63. CHS has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $29.26.
About CHS
Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.