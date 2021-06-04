CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63. CHS has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

