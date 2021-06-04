Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.71 Million

Analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce sales of $101.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.78 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $65.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $388.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $445.90 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHUY. Raymond James cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,057 shares of company stock worth $8,139,111. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of CHUY opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $797.04 million, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.18.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.