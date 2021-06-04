CIBC Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$45.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.13.

SAP stock traded down C$0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting C$38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 139,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$31.39 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The stock has a market cap of C$15.77 billion and a PE ratio of 25.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.46.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

