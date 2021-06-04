CIBC Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$45.00

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.13.

SAP stock traded down C$0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting C$38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 139,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$31.39 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The stock has a market cap of C$15.77 billion and a PE ratio of 25.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.46.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.