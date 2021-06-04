Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.16

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $2.01. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 370,272 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

The company has a market cap of $100.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

