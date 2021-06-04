Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $70.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,655. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Ciena has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,512 shares of company stock worth $2,048,922 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 545.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.