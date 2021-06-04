Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.