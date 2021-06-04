Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2021 – Cisco Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Cisco Systems had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/14/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Cisco Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/29/2021 – Cisco Systems had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/23/2021 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.33 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

