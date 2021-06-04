Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.14

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.14 and last traded at $54.14, with a volume of 199902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

