Citigroup Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Buy

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,025 shares of company stock worth $3,249,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

