Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. 158,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,324. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

