Clark Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,759 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.3% of Clark Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.67. 91,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,152. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $391.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.92. The stock has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

