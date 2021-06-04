Clean Energy Fuels Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,260 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,045% compared to the typical volume of 634 put options.

Shares of CLNE opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,357,638 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,698 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $6,439,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 815,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

