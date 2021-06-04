Clever DeFi Price Tops $2.12 on Major Exchanges (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $2,896.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00299608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.01168134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,458.91 or 0.99840988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 756,780 coins and its circulating supply is 752,021 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

