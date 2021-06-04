Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLII)

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 580 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CLII opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.12. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $24.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

