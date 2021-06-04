Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,625 ($21.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,596.02. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.