CNO Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

CNO opened at $26.23 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

