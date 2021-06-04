CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNO. B. Riley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $26.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.44.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

