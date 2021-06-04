Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.99

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 6053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.24.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.