Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.99

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 6053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.