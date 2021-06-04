Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$118.70. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$117.89, with a volume of 41,934 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$129.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.2299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,568.75. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,359,449. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

