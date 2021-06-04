Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 99,344 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.45% of Cognex worth $65,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cognex by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

