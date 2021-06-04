Coin Artist (COIN) Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a market cap of $1.01 million and $12,126.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00078816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.01021991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.71 or 0.10184654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

