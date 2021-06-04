CoinUs Trading 74.7% Lower Over Last Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 75.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a total market cap of $95,098.39 and $1,238.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 74.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008722 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000199 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001215 BTC.

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

