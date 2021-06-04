Colin Black Sells 25,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $5,125,649.00.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,141. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.87 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

