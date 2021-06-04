Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. 33,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,155,730. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.