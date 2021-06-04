Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.62. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPSI. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 38,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $488.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth $17,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.