Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.02 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $359.60 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,694.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.82 or 0.07161335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $660.29 or 0.01799429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00476291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00172622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.79 or 0.00759745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00469092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00421630 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 839,455,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

