Conflux Network Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $374.85 million and $5.72 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,624.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.05 or 0.07378255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $684.64 or 0.01819665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.00488855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00178007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.00782782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00467111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00423066 BTC.

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 839,741,389 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

