Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Up 7.3%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. 466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 116,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

