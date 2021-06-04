Connect Coin Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Connect Coin has a total market cap of $42,032.73 and $166.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Connect Coin has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00067769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00295816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00238332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.31 or 0.01134808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,192.55 or 0.99942101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io

Connect Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

