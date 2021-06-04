CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director John T. Mills Sells 15,702 Shares

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CEIX remained flat at $$16.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.23 million, a P/E ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $101,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

