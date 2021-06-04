Contrasting Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A Check Point Software Technologies 40.79% 25.69% 15.43%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amesite and Check Point Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00 Check Point Software Technologies 2 12 4 0 2.11

Amesite presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.68%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $132.19, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Amesite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amesite is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amesite and Check Point Software Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 784.94 -$4.17 million N/A N/A Check Point Software Technologies $2.06 billion 7.83 $846.60 million $6.07 19.42

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Amesite on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security, cloud visibility, cloud security posture management, and workload protection solutions for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; and Check Point Harmony that delivers the security for remote users and access; and Check Point Security Management, which enables customers from single offices to hundreds and thousands of offices to manage and tailor their security policy to express their business needs from a single pane of glass. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

