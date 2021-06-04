Contrasting First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Savings Financial Group and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanFirst Financial 0 2 3 1 2.83

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.63%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than OceanFirst Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.92 $33.35 million $14.04 5.27 OceanFirst Financial $453.53 million 2.97 $63.31 million $1.20 18.58

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 20.18% 31.92% 2.89% OceanFirst Financial 17.65% 4.93% 0.63%

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats First Savings Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. It also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative/branch office located in Red Bank; 61 additional branch offices and six deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area, as well as Atlantic, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.