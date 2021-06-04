Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$10.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cormark to C$10.25 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTS. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.75.

Shares of CTS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.04. The company had a trading volume of 501,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,600. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,340.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.29. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

