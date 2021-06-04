Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.25 target price on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.75.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.04. The company had a trading volume of 501,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,600. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.29. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.