Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.25 target price on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.
CTS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.75.
Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.04. The company had a trading volume of 501,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,600. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.29. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
