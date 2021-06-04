CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 175.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,950 shares during the quarter. CoreLogic accounts for 1.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.11% of CoreLogic worth $64,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at about $12,363,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CoreLogic by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CoreLogic by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

NYSE:CLGX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,411. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

