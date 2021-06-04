Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

CSOD stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -76.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.22.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

