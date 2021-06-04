Corra.Finance Price Up 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.53 or 0.00051764 BTC on popular exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $29.30 million and $27,060.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00295518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00240500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.75 or 0.01178749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,584.52 or 0.99613346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

