CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $307,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $307,000.00.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $53,115.00.

CRVL stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.79. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.01.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CorVel by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.