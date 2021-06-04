CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $24,206.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $24,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,018,078.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CorVel stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,159. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.01. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $126.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,581,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

