Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up to $18.55

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $19.16. Cosan shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 473 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

