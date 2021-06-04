Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $3.25 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.25 billion and approximately $360.58 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.40 or 0.00041372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,231.94 or 1.00038927 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00084037 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

