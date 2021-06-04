County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.98 Million

Analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce sales of $12.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.95 million to $13.00 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $53.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $52.65 million, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $52.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICBK. Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $151.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

