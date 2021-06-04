COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $892,891.54

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $892,891.54 and approximately $47,587.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00078189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.01012689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.85 or 0.10146794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051868 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

