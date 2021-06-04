Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires New Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 241,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000. NuStar Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NuStar Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE NS opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

