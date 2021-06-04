Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 0.6% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 134.9% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP opened at $263.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.45.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

