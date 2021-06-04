Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.77 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

