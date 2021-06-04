Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1,043.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,839 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 168,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $55.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

