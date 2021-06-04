Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 154.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $635.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $274.51 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.