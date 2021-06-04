Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $420.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

